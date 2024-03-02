Troopers investigating after crossing guard in Lebanon County assaulted

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are investigating after a Lebanon County crossing guard was assaulted on Tuesday.

A news release from State Police in Jonestown states that Troopers got a report Wednesday of a physical assault between a crossing guard and a motorist that happened the day before.

There is surveillance video of the assault that happened at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Pine Grove Street and East Main Street in Fredericksburg Borough that Troopers are going to review, the release reads.

The assault is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Troopers at (717)-865-2194.

