Troopers investigate First National Bank after robbery

MCADOO BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are trying to locate the individual(s) after a bank robbery in Schuylkill County.

According to PSP Frackville on May 30 at 10:45 a.m. an unknown individual(s) entered First National Bank and passed the teller a note demanding money making her aware that this was robbery.

State police said the unknown individual(s) had a black beard, a slender build, between 30-40 years of age, wearing a pink color flannel/plaid jacket, sunglasses, and a gray or white baseball hat.

Officials say the unknown individual(s) fled the scene with $2100.00 on foot traveling east on East 4th Street and then South on North Cleveland Street.

Troopers state anyone with information regarding the incident or individual(s) involved contact Trooper Nicholas Reese at 570-874-5300 with reference incident number PA2024-718105.

