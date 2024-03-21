Troopers investigate deadly crash near Kissimmee

The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash in Osceola County.

6:30 a.m. Update:

FHP reports that the crash has been cleared and there are no longer road closures in the area.

Original story:

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to Buenaventura Boulevard at Oakwood Drive in the Kissimmee area.

At 5 a.m., FHP said there was still road block caused by the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew near the crash and will be monitoring traffic conditions.

