Troopers investigate deadly crash near Orange County jail

Troopers are investigating an early morning deadly crash on Vision Boulevard off John Young Parkway.

5:10 a.m. update:

FHP now reports that the crash has been cleared from the roadway.

Original story:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near the Orange County Corrections Department in Orlando.

Shortly before midnight, troopers responded to Vision Boulevard off John Young Parkway near the jail complex.

READ: Woman in her 20s shot to death in Orange County

As of 5 a.m., FHP reported on its website that all lanes of Vision Boulevard remained blocked.

Channel 9 has a crew near the scene of the fatal crash and is working to gather more details from troopers.

READ: Have you seen Paolo? Baby goat vanishes from Parramore feed store

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Alexa Lorenzo’s live traffic updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News This Morning for updates on this breaking story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.