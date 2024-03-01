Troopers investigate deadly crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning on Florida’s Turnpike.

The crash happened around 1:13 a.m. on Florida’s Turnpike southbound, just past Taft Vinland Road, in Orange County.

The crash has one southbound land of the highway shut down for the crash investigation.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but one car is seen heavily damaged in the area on the Florida Department of Transportation video.

Troopers have not said how many victims there were in the crash.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

