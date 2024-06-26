Troopers graduate from KHP Training Academy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The newest crop of Kansas Highway Patrol troopers graduated from the training academy in Salina on Tuesday.

The KHP said six recruits, who began 24 weeks of training on Jan. 9, will enter the field training phase of the training program.

Troops A, F and G will get the new troopers. One will go to Troop A in Johnson County and Wyandotte County. Troop F is getting four, with one in Kingman County and three in Sedgwick County. Troop G will get one at the Kansas Turnpike Authority El Dorado Gate.

