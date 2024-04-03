Troopers clock car nearly 50 mph over speed limit on I-77

*Above video shows most dangerous highways in Ohio, according to state officials*

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a car for speeding nearly 120 mph on Interstate 77 in Tuscarawas County earlier this week, according to the patrol.

Troopers posted a photo of the car and the speed recorded on their radar device to the patrol’s social media page.

According to troopers with the patrol’s New Philadelphia post, the car was going 118 mph in a 70 mph zone. That’s 48 mph over the posted speed on that stretch of I-77.

“So far this year, Ohio troopers have issued over 57,000 speed citations to encourage motorists to #SlowDownon Ohio’s roadways,” troopers wrote.

