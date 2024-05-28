Troopers charged 29 people with DUI over the holiday weekend. How that compares to last year.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend was much busier than the typical weekend for Rhode Island State Police.

But troopers did not handle any fatalities.

On the other hand, the number of DUI arrests, motor vehicle crashes, and citations was comparable to last year.

Troopers arrested 29 people and charged them with driving under the influence, according to state police Capt. Jeffrey P. L'heureux.

Where were the Intoxicated drivers out on the roads?

In one case on Saturday night, a 45-year-old Newport man was arrested along Route 4 in East Greenwich.

He was charged with driving under the influence with a 13-year-old in the vehicle, state police say.

Online records show troopers making DUI arrests that stemmed from motor vehicle stops on Interstate 95 in Warwick, Exeter, West Greenwich, Pawtucket and Providence.

They also show arrests on Route 146 in Lincoln and on Route 4 in East Greenwich. Other arrests took place in North Kingstown, Cranston and Jamestown.

Highway stop leads to warrant arrest

On Friday night, state police also arrested a man in Lincoln and charged him with reckless driving, state police say.

A motor vehicle stop on Route 95 in Warwick on Sunday led to the arrest of a person wanted by Warren Police who had accused the man of assault with a dangerous weapon.

A statue of a Rhode Island State Police trooper stands in front of the current headquarters in Scituate.

How Public Safety conditions over holiday weekend compared to last year.

L'heureux said that the Memorial Day holiday weekend is busier than the typical weekend. With that said, state police had additional troopers on duty over the course of the weekend. That can result in more arrests.

Good weather this past weekend also factored into public safety conditions in the state, he said. In one crash Saturday morning, a motor-cyclist was seriously injured.

Troopers did not have any use-of-force incidents over the weekend, L'heureux said.

Last year, state police said they had charged 30 people with driving under the influence.

Over the course of the 2023 holiday weekend, troopers investigated 67 motor vehicle crashes and issued 740 summonses for various traffic offenses.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI State Police charge 29 with DUI over Memorial Day weekend