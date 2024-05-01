Troopers arrest 84-year-old Bradenton man after fatal State Road 70 hit-and-run crash

A Bradenton driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in March has been arrested over a month after the fatal crash happened, the Florida Highway Patrol announced.

The FHP Traffic Homicide Division arrested and charged John Arthur Sanfanandre, 84, with leaving the scene of a crash involving death. He was booked into Manatee County Jail on Wednesday, troopers said.

On March 22, Sanfanandre was driving east on State Road 70, approaching the intersection with Caruso Road around 9 p.m., when he hit the Sarasota bicyclist and fled the scene, according to FHP.

The bicyclist, 28, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to HCA Florida Blake Hospital, where he died the next day, a news release said.

On March 24, the FHP Traffic Homicide Division impounded the red sedan believed to be involved in the crash.

Court records show Sanfanandre previously pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in 2008. At the time, a judge sentenced the Bradenton man to 12 months of probation.

Further information about the March 22 crash was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.