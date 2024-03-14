Trooper on way to work spots frantic dog on ice — so he grabs paddleboard and jumps in

A trooper was headed to work when he saw a frightened dog trapped on an icy lake in New Jersey, authorities said.

Michael Betz saw the animal at 12:56 p.m. Feb 27 as he was going to the New Jersey State Police Lake Hopatcong substation, troopers said in a March 14 Facebook post.

He pulled over and tried to call the small dog to the shoreline, but it wouldn’t budge, troopers said.

At one point, the dog fell through the ice and struggled to stay above water before finding a rock to stand on in the lake, troopers said.

So he put on a drysuit and found a paddleboard to rescue the animal.

Betz jumped into the water, put the cold animal on the paddleboard and helped it to safety, troopers said.

The dog named Georgy was returned to its owner.

Owner goes to all lengths to find lost Colorado dog. Turns out, she was just feet away

4-month-old puppy lost in snowy forest found with thermal imaging drone, NY rescuers say

120-pound dog treads water for 30 minutes in icy pond. ‘She didn’t have much left’