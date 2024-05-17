Trooper shoots, kills man armed with hammer along I-5 in Everett

A Washington State Patrol trooper shot and killed a man armed with a hammer on northbound Interstate 5 in Everett on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers were called to a road rage incident on I-5 just north of Highway 2 just after 4 p.m.

A man was ramming his car into a Washington State Department of Transportation lift on the shoulder of I-5. The lift had two employees on board.

That man, who was armed with a hammer, got out of his car and started fighting with the WSDOT employees.

At some point, the trooper shot the suspect. The man died at the scene.

We spoke with a man who was driving past. He said he saw the trooper trying to use a stun gun on the suspect.

“The guy turned away from the police officer and just high tailed it as fast as he could. He was running full speed, head down, just charging north up the 5. And the trooper began giving chase like he was chasing him down to tackle him,” said witness David Scherer.

One of the WSDOT employees was hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were closed for hours during the investigation, causing gridlock for drivers during the peak hours of the commute.

WSDOT said all lanes were back open at around midnight.

CLEARED: NB I-5 at US 2 in Everett has reopened. Thank you for your patience. Continue to expect some delays as traffic clears. https://t.co/kSatPh5mB3 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 17, 2024