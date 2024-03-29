Trooper Shirley grateful for community's support of Purses with a Purpose

FLAT ROCK — Soroptimist International of the Flat Rock Area has already collected 500 purses for the Michigan State Police’s Purses with a Purpose program. The local collection runs through April 1.

New and gently used purses are collected and then filled with items to give to fleeing domestic violence victims. Michigan State Trooper Cabria Shirley spoke about the effort at the Flat Rock Area Soropotimist's annual Fashion Show, held March 21 at Crystal Gardens.

Michigan State Trooper Cabria Shirley (left) is shown with Lynn Uveges, president of the Soroptimist International of the Flat Rock Area.

In 2022, Shirley was one of two officers who restarted the Purses with Purpose program and expanded it across the state.

Previous Coverage: Purse collection runs through April 1 in Flat Rock area

"She was deeply moved by the community's support and expressed her admiration for the 500 purses collected prior to the event," Flat Rock Area Soroptimists said in a news release. "She commended the dedication of the club in organizing such a vital initiative and was particularly impressed by their commitment to assembling the purses on Thursday, April 11, at 6 p.m. at the Brownstown Community Center. The (fashion show) was a resounding success. (We) saw an outpouring of support from attendees who generously contributed purses for a meaningful cause."

"We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming response to our fundraiser," said Johan Sutton from the Flat Rock Area Soroptimists and the project's organizer. "The support we've received underscores the strength of our community and our collective commitment to supporting women in need. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Purses can be dropped off through April 1 at:

Abs Fitness, 1050 Monroe St., Carleton

New Boston Dental Clinic, 37228 Huron River Dr., New Boston

Karen’s Place, 36968 Huron River Dr., New Boston

Atwater Street Taco, 26425 Atwater St., Flat Rock

Marlo’s Cutting Crew, 25658 E. Huron River Dr., Flat Rock

Faith Lutheran Church, 25402 Arsenal Road, Flat Rock (10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays)

Traffic Jam Boutique, 2915 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte

For more information, visit Soroptimist International of the Flat Rock Area on Facebook or call Sutton at 734-782-5076.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Trooper Shirley grateful for community's support of Purses with a Purpose