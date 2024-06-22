Trooper involved in fatal crash remains on administrative leave

Jun. 21—ROCHESTER — The Minnesota State trooper involved in the fatal car accident that killed an 18-year-old remains on administrative leave after the Rochester Police Department completed its investigation.

Shane Roper, who was driving the squad car, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation. The case has been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office for further review. On Friday, June 21, MSP Lt. Jill Frankfurth said Roper will remain on paid leave.

Olivia Flores, of Owatonna, died after a Minnesota State Patrol squad car collided with the Ford Focus she was in at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 12th Street Southwest on May 18.

The preliminary investigation showed Roper was heading east in the State Patrol car and the Ford Focus was traveling west, both on 12th Street Southwest, before the Ford turned south into Apache Mall. The vehicles collided in the intersection and the Ford was pushed into the Toyota, which was stopped waiting to turn east from the mall onto 12th Street Southwest.

Others involved in the crash include Peter Meyer, a ride-along passenger in the State Patrol vehicle, 20, of Zumbrota; Angelina Bartz, 21, driver of the Ford, of Owatonna; Katarina Bartz, 19, a passenger in the Ford, of Owatonna; Emie Pasco, 36, driver of the Toyota, of Owatonna; and Gabriella Parker, 12, of Owatonna, a passenger in the Toyota.