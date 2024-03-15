Trooper acquitted of assault files civil rights suit against Michigan State Police

CHARLOTTE — A Michigan State Police trooper who was criminally charged − and later acquitted − for leaving his canine partner on a suspect for several minutes during an arrest in Lansing more than three years ago is suing the agency for alleged civil rights violations.

In a suit filed Friday in Eaton County Circuit Court, Parker Surbrook, who is white, said he was unfairly targeted and mistreated by his superiors for political reasons following the incident involving the arrest of a Black man after a high-speed crash and road pursuit in November 2020.

The complaint seeks damages for lost wages, compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees.

"This lawsuit highlights the pervasive discrimination and retaliation that continues to exist within the Michigan State Police," Patrick O'Keefe, one of Surbrook's attorneys, said in a news release. "My client has endured significant harm as a result of the actions of top MSP officials, and we are committed to seeking justice on Trooper Surbrook's behalf."

O'Keefe said police officers need to be allowed to do their jobs "without fear of prosecution or being made a political sacrifice by MSP command."

A spokesperson for the state police did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment on Friday afternoon.

Surbrook, who was a K-9 handler at the time, was suspended without pay and charged with using his dog as a dangerous weapon against a man who led officers on a high-speed chase and crashed his vehicle into a tree. He is still a Michigan State Police employee, according to the lawsuit.

The suspect suffered a broken hip and was unable to flee, and Surbrook used unnecessary force by allowing his dog, Knox, to bite and harass the man for several minutes, even though the man was unable to flee, prosecutors said.

Surbrook claimed he followed his training in leaving the dog on the suspect until backup officers arrived to help, and an Ingham County Circuit Court jury found him not guilty of assault after a trial last August.

At the time of the incident, Surbrook and Knox were embedded with the Lansing Police Department as part of the Secure Cities Partnership Program.

In his lawsuit, Surbrook, 36, of Ionia County, noted the incident happened during a time of violent protests aganst police brutality across the country and said he was unfairly treated because he is a white male who deployed his K-9 partner on an African-American.

"Defendant's actions in suspending and prosecuting (Surbrook) were an attempt to assuage the public's distrust in police and reassure the public that Plaintiff, a white male police officer, would be punished, despite no criminal wrongdoing on Plaintiff's part," the suit said.

Along with the agency, itself, the suit names as defendants former state police Col. Joe Gasper and eight other state police officials.

The suit alleges race discrimination, sex discrimination, retaliation, due process violations and malicious prosecution, among other counts.

The case is assigned to Judge Janice Cunningham.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Trooper sues Michigan State Police for alleged civil rights violations