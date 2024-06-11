Troop NOLA traffic stop leads to chase, crash in 7th Ward

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and crash in New Orleans on Monday, June 10.

The LSP reported troopers tried to pull over a Chevrolet Corvette for “multiple traffic violations” near the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and North Robertson Street when the driver allegedly did not stop and led troopers on a chase.

LSP officials said the car chase ended at the intersection of Annette Street and North Johnson Street, where the car crashed into a fire hydrant.

Investigators said 33-year-old Christopher Mitchell and 24-year-old Eric Abdul then allegedly got out of the car and tried to run away before being found by authorities.

LSP officials said Mitchell “sustained what investigators believe to be an unintentional gunshot wound to the leg inflicted by a handgun in his possession.” He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

LSP officials said Abdul was taken into custody.

According to the LSP, “Charges are pending for both subjects as investigators work to identify which was the driver of the vehicle.”

Anyone with information can call the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

