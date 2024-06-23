Troop NOLA makes 13 arrests in one week: LSP

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police report that Troop NOLA has made 13 arrests and seized three illegally possessed guns in one week.

According to the LSP, troopers have been proactive in investigating criminal activity throughout the city and bringing perpetrators into custody, and in the week of June 16 to 22, were especially successful in their mission.

Police say that 10 of the arrests were fugitive apprehension, and the other three were felony arrests related to illegally possessing weapons.

In the midst of these arrests, the troopers have also been preparing cases for prosecution by the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.

These arrests represent the latest in a recent trend of criminal arrests and investigations from Troop NOLA, including several car chases, which, along with their other exploits, have met with varied levels of reception from the community.

