Troop NOLA arrests three in connection with ATV street takeover

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The new state police troop assigned to New Orleans, Troop NOLA, has announced a crackdown on ATV drivers who have been taking over city streets.

On Tuesday, May 21, Gov. Jeff Landry gathered alongside Attorney General Liz Murrill and a squad of state troopers at the Louisiana State Police Headquarters. They say a very common complaint they receive from New Orleans is the street takeover of ATVs.

“Since January and February, we have been working to stand up a permanent troop in the City of New Orleans,” said Landry. “Since that time, the state police have consistently been engaged in major operations.”

With the help of footage posted on YouTube, one of Troop NOLA’s investigations revealed information about crimes committed in May of 2023.

A group of people allegedly traveled to New Orleans and drove ATVs and motorcycles recklessly throughout the city while obstructing traffic.

“Identification was made on three primary suspects,” said Troop NOLA Major Donovan Archote.

On Monday, state police arrested 27-year-old Ken Tureaud, Jr., of Convent, 21-year-old Marjoe Holmes, Jr., of Zachary and 22-year-old Luke Campo, of St. Bernard Parish.

They all face charges of aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, criminal conspiracy and reckless operation of an off-road vehicle.

“This criminal activity crosses parish boundaries. This is not something that is just contained to Orleans Parish,” said Attorney General Liz Murrill. “And so, our partnerships are very, very important. All the district attorneys in the surrounding parishes have also been very supportive.”

Although the work of Troop NOLA is being highlighted, information about New Orleans’ police troop remains limited.

“I don’t know that we have, like this demarcation, this actual line in which the state police who were in the City of New Orleans become Troop NOLA,” the governor said. “The state police have always had a presence and a relationship with the City of New Orleans when it comes to public safety.”

Police say additional charges on these individuals, as well as additional arrests, are possible. Anyone with information related to this case can contact Louisiana State Police. Information can be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

