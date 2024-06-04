Troop 129 achievers

The Oak Ridger
Scout Troop 129 held their Court of Honor on May 20 to celebrate merit badge and rank advancements. Pictured, from left: Kyle Moulton, Adam Sebastian, Mike Bruton, Andrew Bruton, Cory Pratt, Kyle Blake, and Noah Rodgers. Scouting meetings resume July 29 after the summer break at 7 p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church. The troop, founded on D-Day, will commemorate its 80th anniversary with a 108-mile canoe trip connecting Camp Pellissippi in Andersonville to Camp Buck Toms in Rockwood, said Assistant Scoutmaster Katy McCallon.

