Troop 129 achievers
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Scout Troop 129 in Oak Ridge Tennessee Court of Honor
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Scout Troop 129 in Oak Ridge Tennessee Court of Honor
Amazon is permanently offering free restaurant delivery via Grubhub+ as part of its Prime subscription.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Scottie Scheffler will likely avoid the most serious charges filed against him stemming from Friday morning's altercation with police.
A high school security guard won $12 million judgement after alleging Shilo Sanders broke his neck in 2015.
Brandon McManus was accused of sexually assaulting two flight attendants last season with the Jaguars in a new lawsuit.
A Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat driver nicknamed 'Belltown Hellcat' has been ordered to pay penalties after driving dangerously — and loudly — through Seattle.
Brandon McManus allegedly sexually assaulted two flight attendants on the team's charter flight to London for a game last season.
Johnny Wactor, former "General Hospital" star, was shot and killed in downtown L.A. Police are now asking for the public's help.
Ricky Alderete will be sentenced on July 1.
Kelce addressed Butker's comments on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason.
Richard Globensky will be sentenced in October and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Mizuhara turned himself in to authorities in April after he was accused of stealing millions from Ohtani.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
The vast majority of people will confidently say that the crime rate in the U.S. is going up, even though the best data we have suggests it's decreasing at a rapid pace.
Amazon workers at a Quebec facility have become the first to form a union at one of the company's Canadian warehouses.
On Monday, Melinda French Gates resigned from the philanthropy organization she ran with ex-husband Bill Gates. French Gates will leave next month with an additional $12.5 billion, she said. The Gates Foundation famously works on projects to help impoverished people, especially in developing countries, such as fighting malaria, polio or improving sanitation.
It's been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted against forming a union. Back in 2022, workers in Towson, Maryland, became the first formally recognized union at an Apple retail store. “This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple,” said the IAM CORE Negotiating Committee in a statement.
Apple's first unionized Store in Towson, Maryland has now authorized the first strike against the retail giant.
The US Department of Justice arrested a Wisconsin man last week for generating and distributing AI-generated child sexual abuse material. As far as we know, this is the first case of its kind as the DOJ looks to establish a judicial precedent that exploitative materials are still harmful even when no children were used to create them.
Allen was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and part of the Cowboys' Super Bowl XXX winning team.