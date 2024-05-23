Trone submits funding requests for Allegany County

May 23—CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) has requested nearly $3.5 million in federal Community Project Funding for two projects in Allegany County.

If ultimately signed into law as part of the fiscal year 2025 federal funding package, Potomac Fire Company No. 2 would receive $679,990 to replace an engine and Frostburg State University would receive $2.8 million to revitalize its planetarium.

"We are grateful to Congressman Trone for choosing our fire company as a community project request for FY2025," said Jonathan Dayton, a Potomac firefighter and EMT who serves as the department's public information officer. "Our current engine is over 30 years old and urgently needs replacing."

Dayton said the department has struggled to raise funds for the apparatus, citing declining volunteerism, increasing costs and the 2019 closure of Verso's Luke paper mill.

Jason C. Speights, FSU's associate professor of physics, said the state-of-the-art planetarium would be "a beacon of learning and discovery, inspiring students and residents alike to explore the wonders of the universe."

"The generous support from Congressman Trone for revitalizing the planetarium at Frostburg State University represents a transformative investment in STEM education and community enrichment in Western Maryland," Speights said. "The revitalized planetarium will not only enhance educational opportunities for a diversity of learners of all ages but will also contribute to cultural and economic growth."

For fiscal 2025, members of the House of Representatives were allowed to request 15 projects. Trone's projects represent a more than 20% increase from fiscal 2024 funding.

"I know how vital it is to work with folks on the ground to get the best results," Trone said. "Over the past year, I've been working closely with state and community officials to identify projects that will have the greatest impact on our communities and support those most in need. In Congress, my priority is to provide our constituents with the tools they need to succeed. These community-driven investments will accomplish just that, fostering growth and revitalizing Maryland."