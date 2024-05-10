Trolley noise was a pain point for downtown Savannah residents. New ordinance aims to fix that.

An Old Savannah Tours group makes thier way around a Square in downtown Savannah.

Months of collaboration between downtown residents, tourism industry stakeholders and Savannah city staff has resulted in the first policy change since downtowners began their push for balance of tourism and quality of life last year.

Savannah City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday aimed at reducing amplified sound from tour vehicles, such as open-air trolleys, through the use of in-ear technology or directional speakers.

"I am glad that the passage showed the city, the industry and residents can come up with a solution that works for all of us," said David McDonald, president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

The new policy comes as Mayor Van Johnson has made livability a hallmark of his second term amid Savannah's growing prominence as a destination city. Johnson said tackling amplified sound was a prudent first step, and more work may be to come.

Thursday's ordinance was first teased out by council during an April workshop session. The final ordinance nailed down specific provisions that state sound should not be heard more than 15-feet from the vehicle, and also lay out an implementation timeline for tour companies to phase-in new technology.

The implementation schedule is as follows:

35% of its fleet shall achieve compliance within 12 months of the effective date of this ordinance.

75% of its fleet shall achieve compliance within 24 months of the effective date of this ordinance.

100% of its fleet shall achieve compliance within 36 months of the effective date of this ordinance.

Any open-air trolley or open-air shuttle tour service owner and/or operator not registered with the City upon the effective date of this ordinance shall ensure full compliance with this section prior to commencing operation within the City’s jurisdictional limits.

The implementation timeline was altered from the draft proposal council provided feedback on at the April workshop. The timeline floated in that meeting required 100% compliance within 18 months.

The extended timeline was to make it more viable for tour companies to outfit their fleets, said District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett. The directional speakers, which are the preferred technology by most trolley companies, cost around $10,000 to $12,000 and are custom fitted to the trolleys.

"We want to make sure you are still able to function as a company and not go bankrupt before you are able to outfit your entire fleet," Leggett said.

The DNA first presented its trolley-related concerns to the city's Tourism Advisory Committee in late 2023. One of the primary concerns for residents dating back to that meeting centered how disruptive amplified sound was to residents in their homes or businesses.

City Manager Jay Melder made a promise to downtown residents in March that the sound ordinance would go before council before June. Trolley companies also implemented in April a pilot of route adjustments aimed at reducing trolley frequency in Washington and Warren Squares.

Still, McDonald said there is more work to do. He is looking towards more wholly addressing the volume of trolleys in town and potential adjustments to walking tours.

"It's the first step. There are other things we are working on with the city and industry, and we hope to get there," McDonald said.

