‘Troll storm’ goes after Jewish residents of Richard Spencer’s Montana hometown

The FBI is reportedly reviewing the spate of harassing emails and tweets that have slammed residents of the small town of Whitefish, Mont., after the neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer put out a cyberhit on several members of the Jewish community there last week.

The call to “take action” against Jews in the small ski resort town was issued after Whitefish resident and property owner Sherry Spencer, mother of prominent white nationalist figure Richard Spencer, told the local ABC News affiliate earlier this month that mounting backlash over her son’s controversial political views had forced her to consider selling her property downtown. According to Spencer, pressure from Whitefish real estate agent Tanya Gersh and members of the local human rights group Love Lives Here caused her “financial harm.”

Last week, the story was picked up by the Daily Mail, drawing the attention of neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin among others. In a post on the white supremacist Daily Stormer website Friday, Anglin urged readers to “TAKE ACTION!” against “Jews targeting Richard Spencer’s mother.”

The post, which is filled with anti-Semitic and sexist language, lists the names and contact information for people either mentioned in the Daily Mail story or associated with Love Lives Here — which Anglin falsely calls a “Jew terrorist group” — as well as members of their families. He also posted photos of some of them, along with a gold Star of David, the symbol of Judaism the Nazis forced Jews to wear as a badge of identification and of stigma.

After publishing the phone numbers, emails, Twitter handles and even home and work addresses of people in the group — whom he described as part of “a vicious, evil race of hate-filled psychopaths” — Anglin warned against any violent actions or threats of violence.

“Just make your opinions known,” he wrote. “Tell them you are sickened by their Jew agenda to attack and harm the mother of someone whom they disagree with.”

The local ABC News affiliate, KFBB, reported late Monday that the Whitefish police said they “are not aware of any local threats being made to people called out in the article, but there have been many harassing emails and social posts from outside of the state,” which they are forwarding to the FBI. According to KFBB, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Salt Lake City field office (whose jurisdiction includes Montana) said “the FBI is aware of the issue, and is reviewing to determine if there’s a violation of federal law.”

Calls from Yahoo News to the Whitefish Police Department and the FBI office for comment on this story were not returned.

Those named in the Daily Stormer post were also reluctant to speak, with some citing concerns for the safety of their family. But a review of some of their recent Twitter mentions offers a sense of the kinds of messages being received.

Tanya Gersh, the realtor who, according to Sherry Spencer, urged her to sell her building in downtown Whitefish and donate the proceeds — or risk drawing hundreds of protesters and national media attention — received a flood of hate-filled and angry tweets. Told to “move back to Israel” by one tweeter, another promised “I AM GOING TO MAKE IT MY LIFE’S MISSION TO TURN WHITEFISH, MT INTO A HAVEN FOR WHITE PEOPLE ONLY!” Still another told Gersh she belonged in jail.

Nasty tweets also were directed at Gersh’s minor son, whose Twitter account appears to have recently been deactivated. And Ina Albert, the Jewish 81-year-old co-founder of Love Lives Here, came in for a particularly vicious anti-Semitic online backlash. “Filthy Jews! Get out of America!” tweeted one angry Twitter account holder. Another made a Holocaust reference: “sounds like you need to soften the reading light. TRY A LAMPSHADE.” And another, in an increasingly common tactic among white nationalists, sought to turn the criticism of Spencer’s views on its head, asking “Why are Jews so hateful and racist?”