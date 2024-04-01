Triumphant trio: York, Wells, North Berwick students hailed as DAR Good Citizens

The Old York Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has named three students its 2024 Good Citizens.

The winners are Liliana Bent of Noble High School,Olivia Boutot of Wells High School and Molly Kenealy of York High School. Each high school recommends a student who demonstrates the qualities of a Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen, including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Lily Bent, a senior at Noble High School, is an active member of the Student Council, National Honor Society and French Honor Society. Bent serves as a mentor to elementary school children by teaching them French words and phrases. She has enrolled in rigorous academic courses such as statistics/probability, AP (advanced placement) U.S. government & politics, English/composition as well as French V, psychology, and sociology.

Dance serves as Bent’s main sport (ballet, jazz, tap, hip-hop). She enjoys assisting younger students and was selected to perform the lead role in an upcoming ballet at a local community opera house. Volunteer activities include participation in fundraising events for “Toys for Tots” and organization of “Movie Nights” that introduce young children and their families to a variety of world cultures. Volunteer hours have exceeded 150 hours.

In a senior research project, Bent explored connections between early childhood development and later-appearing negative behaviors. Jobs include food service at a local restaurant and the opening, closing and cleaning of a dance studio. In college, Bent plans to double major in law as well as dance (history, choreography).

Olivia Boutot, dually enrolled at Wells High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center (Academy of Business), is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Society. Boutot has taken honors and AP courses, such as English literature and composition, European history, studio art and design, statistics, biology, and chemistry. Also, five college dual enrollment courses (English composition, introductory/abnormal psychology, biology/lab, and U.S. history II) have been completed.

Boutot has been active in varsity basketball and varsity soccer and enjoys hiking and specialized (2-D) photography. As a recipient of the RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award), Boutot served as a camp counselor in a program designed to develop leadership skills and increase self-awareness.

Boutot has worked with young children in a daycare setting and as a host and server in a variety of food service establishments, including a bustling restaurant in a resort town during the summer. Boutot plans to attend university and major in biological science with a focus on pre-medical studies. A future goal is to pursue post-graduate studies to become a psychiatrist, specializing in pediatrics.

Molly Keneally, a senior at York High School, is enrolled in the AP Capstone Program that involves research, report writing, and participation in interdisciplinary seminars. Recent honors and AP courses include French V, English/composition, chemistry, physics, calculus, preparation for citizenship, and anatomy/physiology. Keneally is a member of the National Honor Society and a Princeton Book Award recipient.

Kenealy is co-president of the YHS Eco Club, a group that promotes a healthy environment by sponsoring activities such as school recycling and beach clean-ups. She serves as a writer and newspaper editor for the school newspaper and is a three-season athlete, running cross country, indoor track, and track and field. Kenealy is a member of “Bridges,” a student-led group that promotes gender equity and inclusivity. As an active participant in the Interact Club, she enjoys organizing community fundraising events to assist families in need, the Polar Plunge is one such example.

On weekends and during summers, Kenealy works at a breakfast cafe and holds a variety of positions such as hostess, cashier, trainer of new hires, and server. She plans to study kinesiology at university with a future goal of becoming a physical therapist.

