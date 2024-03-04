With Triumph support, PSC may add new $21M+ manufacturing innovation institute, $113K jobs

Triumph Gulf Coast has been enlisted to assist a coalition that includes Escambia County in establishing an on-campus learning center at Pensacola State College to educate Florida workers in the advanced technology skills needed to compete in today's rapidly evolving world of manufacturing.

The county's Promotion and Development Commission and FloridaWest, along with Space Florida and LIFT Technologies, "a national manufacturing innovation institute," have teamed up and are seeking $6 million from Triumph to supplement private and public funding for a projected $21 million to $31 million endeavor.

They want to build a nearly 39,000-square-foot building on the campus to house offices and research and development activities conducted by LIFT Technologies. It is projected the center will create 36 new jobs paying on average $113,000 a year.

"We are excited about the project," Pensacola State College President Ed Meadows said. "It is going to be a great opportunity for our students to be exposed to the advanced manufacturing research that will be conducted within the facility."

The grant application was pulled from Friday morning's Triumph Gulf Coast board meeting agenda but should reappear in April, according to Susan Skelton, executive director of the nonprofit agency.

The grant applicant and Space Florida, a state agency, "were still working through details of (a) separate agreement and asked Triumph to wait until they finalized their arrangements," Skelton said in an email.

In a pre-application letter, the applicants informed Triumph the creation of a LIFT Technologies Northwest Florida-based satellite facility will serve several roles. Those include luring talent with the promise of employment, connecting rural and urban entrepreneurial hubs to industry sectors, and promoting North Florida manufacturing, logistics and distribution corridors.

"LIFT Technologies coming to Northwest Florida will hopefully attract a lot of other different kinds of advanced manufacturing industries to the area," Meadows said.

Applicants say projects undertaken at the center will encourage environmental resilience and promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the region.

The advanced manufacturing undertaken at the planned center falls in line with the goals established when the Triumph board was created following the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the applicants said, that of "transformational economic development."

Triumph has been tasked since 2013 with distributing $1.5 billion in BP oil spill settlement funds to eight Northwest Florida counties adversely impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster to be used to diversify economies in a region that has traditionally relied heavily on tourism and the military.

LIFT Technologies, established in Michigan in 2014, is a nonprofit that promotes public/private partnerships with entities that include the U.S. Department of Defense, industry and academia.

"LIFT is empowered to connect materials, processes, systems, and talent," its biography states.

The institute can act in an advisory capacity at its Northwest Florida satellite by bringing experts in, advancing the growth of technology, serving as a liaison between government, industry and academia and by developing talent, the pre-application states.

The coalition envisions four distinct projects to be undertaken at the Pensacola State College satellite center. Those include digital manufacturing, robotics, virtual immersive reality, and coactive design between humans and machines to evolve advanced manufacturing, the pre-application letter said.

"From the research side, the collaboration between LIFT and the college offers opportunities for dual enrollment as well as opportunities for our regular college students," Meadows said.

Space Florida's role in the deal to bring the center to Escambia County will be in bringing no less than $14 million to the table with which it will purchase the certificate of occupancy from the county while simultaneously leasing the new center to LIFT Technology.

Space Florida acted in much the same capacity after Santa Rosa County was able to lure Leonardo Helicopters to its Whiting Field Aviation Park.

Speaking at the Leonardo plant's ground breaking, Frank Dibello, the president and chief executive officer of Space Florida, predicted the state will be spending more than $10 billion in the next decade on economic development, "and much of that will happen right here in this region."

