Tripp Welch announces plan to seek Ward 2 Rochester City Council seat

Apr. 25—ROCHESTER — Tripp Welch announced his campaign for Rochester City Council's Ward 2 seat the day after the incumbent said he's

not seeking a second term.

"As a values-driven leader, adept strategist, attentive listener and compassionate neighbor, my journey of public service has prepared me to step forward as (the ward's) advocate on the Rochester City Council," he said in his announcement to seek the seat held by Mark Bransford.

The administrator of the Mayo Clinic program in professionalism and values said he and his wife quickly found value in the city after moving to Rochester nearly three decades ago.

"We were immediately struck by the livability and quality of life in Rochester," he said. "We found Rochester to be safe, easy to navigate, and had just about everything we wanted — extensive parks and recreation, a welcoming library, and a vibrant community."

Welch highlighted his community service, which has ranged from annual participation in the city's Litter Bit Better cleanups to service on a variety of boards, including the former Child Care Resource and Referral, which is now Families First of Minnesota; Rochester Art Center; the former Olmsted Housing and Redevelopment Authority; the Rochester Rowing Club; and the Rochester Airport Board.

With Mayo Clinic planning to invest $5 billion in downtown Rochester, he said Ward 2 needs engaged representation to ensure neighborhood voices are heard in order to minimize necessary disruption and maximize benefits.

"Together, we can continue to make public safety, livability and community experience top priorities for our city," he said. "I am eager to champion the interests and aspirations of Ward 2 residents."

The official filing period for City Council seats is May 21 through June 3.