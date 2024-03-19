Triple shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized with injuries

One man was killed and two other victims were injured Monday in a triple shooting in west Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

More than a dozen people gathered outside an apartment complex as police tape and a line of police vehicles blocked access to the scene of the shooting.

About 2:15 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a call near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road, where they found three gunshot victims, officials said.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by the Phoenix Fire Department and were receiving treatment, police said.

Police said officers shut the area down for an “extended period” on Monday afternoon in order to conduct an investigation. An officer at the scene said it would take up to 15 hours before the area would be cleared.

A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department said more information would be released at a later time.

It was unclear Monday evening whether Phoenix police investigators had identified a suspect in the shooting.

