Triple shooting locks down Jacksonville Beach bar district on St. Patrick's Day; one dead

A triple shooting in the crowded St. Patrick’s Day bar district in Jacksonville Beach locked down the area Sunday night in what police called an active shooter situation.

A helicopter could be heard overhead as dozens of officers attempted to contain the scene and search for evidence and what is believed to be more than one shooter. Sgt. Tonya Tator said one person is dead and two are in stable condition.

“This is Players Weekend, it’s St. Patrick’s Day, it’s spring break. We have a lot going on out here,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman said after arriving at the scene in the area of First and Second avenues. “The fact that we have a couple of bad actors out here that really made a dangerous situation for every, it’s extremely tragic and unfortunate.”

She said there were several incidents. It happened about 8:30 p.m., and witnesses said they heard separate shootings and people were running everywhere.

Witnesses told First Coast News they heard gunshots and saw people running, and a person receiving CPR near Joe's Crab Shack.

Evidence markers are scattered at the scene of a deadly triple shooting in the Jacksonville Beach bar district as police locked the area down St. Patrick's Day night.

Police instructed the bars and restaurants to lock down until further notice.

“I was coming home from the tournament,” Hoffman said. “It was a great day, beautiful weather. It was an amazing weekend out here for us across the Beaches. To come off of that and to walk right into a tragedy, no mayor wants to go through that. I don’t want to go through that, but this is what we have to deal with. My first instincts is to come support our police officers, to support our leadership and our public safety as they investigate the situation and our path forward.”

The Police Department intends to provide more information Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (90) 270-1661.

In 2017 a double shooting left one dead in a post Fourth of July celebration shooting near the SeaWalk Pavilion/Latham Plaza. That scene also is where a Memorial Day 2013 brawl caught on cellphone video left two men injured after several fights erupted near the pier and spread around SeaWalk Pavilion amid holiday crowds. Police beefed up patrols and security for holiday events after that incident, which prompted numerous community meetings.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: One dead in triple shooting in Jacksonville Beach on St. Patrick's Day