Triple shooting kills one and injures two early Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas

One man died and two were injured following a shooting early Thursday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded around 12:47 a.m. to the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue, where they found three men who had been shot, according to Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

One of the men, who police found outside a residence, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The KCKPD major case unit is investigating the homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.