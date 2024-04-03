Triple murder suspect Andre Gordon Jr. returning to Bucks County. What happens next.

Triple murder suspect Andre Gordon Jr. is expected to return to Bucks County on Wednesday where he will face first-degree and second-degree murder charges and related offenses in last month's violent crime spree and daylong two-state manhunt.

Gordon, 26, who has been incarcerated in New Jersey where he also faces charges, is expected to appear at the Mercer County Courthouse for a hearing where he is expected to waive his extradition rights, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Waiving his rights essentially means he is not fighting his return to Pennsylvania to face charges here.

He would then be transported to Bucks County where he will be arraigned, or formally charged, on more than two dozen felony and misdemeanor charges before Falls District Judge John Galloway.

Who was Taylor Daniel Taylor Daniel was preparing for a new life. Then her ex showed up unannounced and armed

The district judge lives in the same Vermillion Hills neighborhood as two of Gordon’s alleged victims, his stepmother Karen Gordon, 52, and sister Kera Gordon, 13.

Gordon is accused of a March 16 crime spree that started in Trenton, New Jersey, moved to Falls Township, Bucks County, before ending nine hours later in Trenton when he was arrested near the home where he had barricaded himself.

Authorities allege Gordon, who is homeless, carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Trenton before driving to his family’s Viewpoint Lane home shortly before 9 a.m. where, after a confrontation with his father, he allegedly broke the front door window and fired into the home, killing Karen Gordon and Kera.

After the shooting on Viewpoint Lane, Gordon allegedly drove less than three miles to the Edgewood Lane home of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Daniel, 25, where he broke down a door, entered the house and allegedly shot Daniel in front of the couple’s two children.

Daniel’s mother, Nancy, fought off Gordon using a wood ax handle, but she suffered a facial injury after Gordon hit her with his semi-automatic assault-style rifle, police say.

Falls police secure area near 45 Viewpoint Lane after suspect Andre Gordon shot three family members, including his 13-year-old sister, then shot and killed his girlfriend Taylor Daniel and injured her mother Nancy at their nearby home on Edgewood Lane.

Who were the victims of violent spree Falls community tries to recover, help murder victims' family after triple shooting

After leaving Daniel’s home, Gordon allegedly ditched the stolen car in Morrisville before carjacking a second person at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Bristol Pike and returning to Trenton New Jersey.

He abandoned the second stolen car near the 100 block of Phillips Avenue in Trenton where he holed up in the home of relatives, police said. He changed his appearance, cut his hair, and slipped out of the house, until a friend of his family recognized him.

Trenton police apprehended Gordon on New York Avenue, a few blocks from the Phillips Avenue home, authorities said.

Trenton police allegedly found a multi-caliber semi-automatic assault rifle, which New Jersey authorities described as an untraceable, illegal "ghost gun” in the Phillips Avenue home.

Police believe it's the weapon that Gordon used in the carjacking in New Jersey and the murders and carjacking in Bucks County.

In the home, police also found extended round magazines, hollow-point bullet cartridges, electronic devices and clothing believed to be worn by Gordon when he committed the carjackings and murder, according to charging documents.

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Levittown shooting suspect Andre Gordon Jr. to be arraigned in PA