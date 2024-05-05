Here’s when triple digits begin in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) –Meteorological summer begins in less than four weeks, and with 90-degree days making a return to Central Texas this week, you may be curious about summer heat and potential triple digits.

Astronomical summer doesn’t begin until June 20, but meteorological summer begins June 1 and continues through August 31.

The dates of meteorological seasons don’t fluctuate each year and instead include whole months in groups of three. This makes it easier to compare the same season with previous years since they all start and end at the same time.

What’s normal for Central Texas?

Summer in Central Texas is, of course, hot. June average highs are in the low 90s, but for July and August, our highs are normally in the upper 90s.

Average highs in the summer for Austin

The hottest temperatures typically come from late July through mid-August when our average high for those two weeks reaches 99º! For now, no date in Austin has a normal high of 100º.

When do triple-digit temperatures come?

2023 had the second-highest number of triple-digit days in a year with 80 days. 2011 had the most ever with 90.

In an average year, we get 29 triple-digit days a year, with most of those coming in the summer months (of course).

The average date of the first 100º day is July 4, based on 30-year averages (1991-2020).

Average first 100º day: July 4

Earliest first 100º day: May 4, 1984

Latest first 100º day in Austin: October 2, 1938

In the last five years, only 2019 had a later-than-normal first triple-digit day of the year.

Recent dates of first 100º day in Austin

The number of triple-digit days is increasing

The National Weather Service looks at averages in 30-year chunks that are updated every 10 years.

Over the last four updates to the 30-year averages, you can see a clear direction in the number of triple-digit days in Austin. You can thank our warming climate for the increasing frequency of triple digits.

Average number of triple-digit days based on 30-year rolling average updated every 10 years.

First Warning Weather triple digit forecast!

The First Warning Weather Team has compiled our predictions for triple-digit days in 2024:

Rich Segal: 76

Nick Bannin: 60

Kristen Currie: TBD

Jim Spencer: 55

