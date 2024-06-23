Triple-digit temps expected in Wichita, other parts of state. How hot & when?

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a heat advisory that will go into effect Monday ahead of expected “dangerous” 100-plus degree temperatures.

The advisory also covers portions of central, south central and southeast Kansas.

Monday’s forecast high sits at 102 with a heat index of 106. Tuesday’s high is expected to hit the century mark with a heat index of 108, an NWS forecast for Wichita shows.

Intense heat will affect the region Monday and Tuesday. Limit your outdoor exposure during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of fluids, preferably water. #kswx pic.twitter.com/W5KAtnS5xm — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 23, 2024

The heat index values are expected from 1 to 7 p.m. for both days. Monday’s heat advisory falls within that time frame, according to the NWS.

Heat index values are what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 78 Monday night and 74 Tuesday night.

Looking ahead, Wednesday’s high is forecast at 93 degrees with Thursday feeling similar at 92, an NWS detailed forecast shows.

The NWS recommends limiting outdoor activity during the heat advisory by staying in air-conditioned areas and drinking plenty of water.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the NWS said.