Triple-digit heat, rain and storms forecast in Wichita. Here are the details

Another round of 100-degree heat is expected Tuesday in Wichita with the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

A second heat advisory has been issued for Wichita on Tuesday, which is forecast to have a high of 100. The advisory will run from noon to 8 p.m., according the National Weather Service office in Wichita.

The advisory also covers portions of central, south central and southeast Kansas.

Adding to the heat is a slim 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m., jumping to 40% between 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., a detailed forecast shows.

During this time, residents could see up to nickel-sized hail, 50-60 mph wind gusts and heavy rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon and into the overnight. Some of these storms could be locally strong or possibly severe. 60 mph winds are possible with the strongest storms. #kswx pic.twitter.com/6UWCtIaD1d — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 24, 2024

Monday’s high reached the century mark, falling a few degrees short of the record for the hottest June 24, which was set in 1980 at 103 degrees, NWS archives show.

Monday’s temperature was unusually high for this time of year, when the high is usually in the 90s, a Wichita meteorologist said.

“Normally, the first time we reach 100 [degrees] is July 3,” NWS meteorologist Robb Lawson said. “Normally the last time we reach 100 is August 19.”

Lawson said these time frames for high heat are based off NWS historical data dating back to 1888.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be a little cooler with a high of 91 for both. But Friday has an expected high of 101.

Saturday and Sunday’s temps are forecast at 91 and 87, respectively.

“The good news is it’s hot, but we’re not looking at a long stretch of over 100, yet,“ Lawson said.

Dangerous heat is expected for the remainder of this afternoon and early evening. Tuesday will again be very hot with dangerous heat indices likely. Don't leave children and pets in a hot car. #kswx pic.twitter.com/bbkSAZy3zR — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 24, 2024