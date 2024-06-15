Triple-digit heat and isolated storms

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hot and sunny for your Saturday. There is a weak cold front moving through the Carolinas and that will bring some relief for Father’s Day, but expect triple-digit heat today for most.

High temperatures will be near 90 at the beach and mid-90s inland with heat index values ranging from 98-102 degrees, not high enough or prolonged enough for a heat advisory. A nice sea breeze will develop and push inland as a cold front is pushing offshore and there will likely be isolated storms generated as a result.

Not everyone will see rain and it will not last into the overnight hours. Low and mid-70s is the low temperature range for tonight, and Father’s Day will be 4-5 degree cooler and the heat index will be 10 degrees lower, so a noticeable difference but still hot. High tomorrow near 90 inland and mid-80s at the coast.

Weather will be sunn throughout the work week and temperatures will be stagnant: low-90s inland and mid-80s at the coast.

