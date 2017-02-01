TripAdvisor's new 'hall of fame' features hotels that have won awards 10 years in a row

TripAdvisor has launched a new 'Hall of Fame' for the hotels that have won a Travelers' Choice award 10 years in a row -- a list that includes hotels for as little as $74 a night.

It's no small feat, says TripAdvisor, with only 16 inductees of the 1.1 million hotels listed inaugurating the group.

The odds of winning a Travelers' Choice Award are already slim, with less than one percent of hotels in the network to receive an award.

Winners are determined based on the reviews and opinions collected from TripAdvisor travelers around the world within a single year.

Europe and Asia tied for having the greatest number of inductees with four properties each, followed by South America (3), North America and the Caribbean (2), and Central America (1).

Inductees have won an award for 10 years from 2008 to 2017.

And not all are luxury properties out of the average traveler's reach.

The average room rate at The Tegal Sari in Bali, Indonesia clocks in at $74. Guests fall asleep to the lullaby sounds of rice stalks rustling in the wind in a Bali setting characterized by palm trees and lush greenery.

Likewise, the average room rate at the Hotel Torre Dorada in Cusco, Peru, gateway to Machu Picchu, is $87. Guests praised the cheerful rooms and family-style welcome and the value for price.

Here are the 16 inductees that have consistently drawn top reviews over the last 10 years:

Anastasis Apartments - Santorini, Greece - Average rate of $461 per night.

Arcadia Residence - Prague, Czech Republic - Average rate of $119 per night.

Auberge Saint-Antoine - Quebec City, Canada - Average rate of $256 per night

East Winds - Gros Islet, St. Lucia - Bookable on TripAdvisor for an average rate of $712 per night.

Tegal Sari - Bali, Indonesia - Average rate of $74 per night.

Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Average rate of $539 per night.

Golden Well Hotel - Prague, Czech Republic - Average rate of $285 per night.

Hotel Casa do Amarelindo - Salvador, Brazil - Average rate of $161 per night.

Hotel Torre Dorada - Cusco, Peru - Average rate of $87 per night.

IBEROSTAR Grand Hotel Paraiso - Playa del Carmen, Mexico - Average rate of $617 per night.

Jamaica Inn - Ocho Ricos, Jamaica - Average rate of $379 per night.

Layana Resort and Spa - Ko Lanta, Thailand - Average rate of $249 per night.

Los Altos de Eros - Tamarindo, Costa Rica - Average rate of $370 per night.

Nukubati Private Island - Vanua Levu, Fiji - Average rate of $783 per night.

The Oberoi Amarvilas - Agra, India -Average rate of $715 per night.

Rudding Park Hotel - Follifoot, United Kingdom - Average rate of $235 per night.

