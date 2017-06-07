A Trip to Mars Could Double Your Chance of Getting Cancer

From Popular Mechanics

Elon Musk has famously declared that he wants to die on Mars. He might hit his goal sooner than hoped for. A new study predicts a "dramatic increase" in the chance of getting diagnosed with cancer after a trip the Red Planet. Essentially double the odds.

University of Nevada, Las Vegas scientist Francis Cucinotta notes in his paper appearing in Nature that there is a "scarcity of data with animal models for tissues that dominate human radiation cancer risk" in terms of what's known as non-targeted effects (NTEs). The current risk models used by NASA "assume DNA damage and mutation are the cause of radiation cancers," Cucinotta says.

That is not necessarily the case though. NTEs, also known as the "bystander effect," occur when otherwise unaffected cells exhibit irradiated qualities because of signals received from nearby irradiated cells. Only discovered in 1992, cancer researchers call it an "important biological response that leads to damages very similar to direct irradiation in distant non-irradiated cells and tissues."

Cucinotta says that the trouble comes with leaving Earth's atmosphere for a prolonged time, past 900 days, and cosmic rays. "Galactic cosmic ray exposure can devastate a cell's nucleus and cause mutations that can result in cancers," he says in a press release. "We learned the damaged cells send signals to the surrounding, unaffected cells and likely modify the tissues' microenvironments. Those signals seem to inspire the healthy cells to mutate, thereby causing additional tumors or cancers."

While humanity can take a trip to the moon, obviously, Cucinotta says that we're not prepared for a year or two in deep space. The Committee for Evaluation of Space Radiation Cancer Risk, a government-led study group looking at NASA researcher said in 2012 that the relevance of NTEs to cancer risk is "not known with any degree of certainty" and decided to not study the effect, although research like Cucinotta's would be "highly warranted."

Cucinotta, who worked at NASA from 1990-2013, is no space skeptic. But he recommends that a priority be placed on studying cosmic ray exposure. Now that his study's out, and with the government placing an emphasis on manned missions to Mars, it's up to the government to make such grave health concerns a priority.

Source: UNLV

