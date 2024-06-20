Trio charged with breaking into residence to retaliate for earlier bar fight

A Merrillville trio is accused of breaking into a Hobart residence on May 30 and battering two women after they had fought at a bar earlier in the night.

Tyler King, 37, Dominique Williams, 39, and Jamaria Willams, 23, are charged with two counts of robbery resulting in a bodily injury, five counts of criminal confinement, three counts of battery, one count of residential entry, as well as misdemeanor theft and battery resulting in bodily injury

According to the probable cause affidavit, Hobart Police were dispatched to investigate a suspected robbery that took place around 3:13 a.m. on May 30 in the 7500 block of Dakota Street.

The victims told police that they had been at Hy Dad’s bar, located at 31 W. 80th Place in Merrillville when someone followed them home in a white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. The victim said she and her friend were entering her home around 2:54 a.m. when two women and a man tried to grab her and pull her back outside, court records state. The man grabbed the victim inside the residence and dragged her to the front window where he began striking her. She suffered scratches to her chest and her nose was injured, records state. The other woman said the two women pulled her outside the residence and started hitting her. She suffered cuts to her hairline and a swollen eye which required medical attention, the affidavit states.

The victim told police that she didn’t think the trio meant to rob them but to retaliate for an earlier incident at the bar. The victim said there was video evidence of one of the suspects taking her friend’s purse at the residence, records state.

The victim thought the two women were mother and daughter because the younger woman stated, “(Expletive), you tried to jump my mom at the bar.”

Merrillville police responded to a call about a fight at the bar around 1:22 a.m., court records state. Dominique Williams had told police that she and King, her husband, were at the bar for about 10 minutes when two women attacked her, pulled her hair, and struck her before she started fighting back. She told police she and King were escorted out of the bar by security guards, the affidavit states. Police spoke to employees, who said King was acting belligerently toward them before he could even be served a drink. They requested that the pair leave and be given “no trespassing” warnings, records state.

In the front yard of the victim’s residence, police found a gray Yeezy shoe that matched the description of the shoes that were returned to King after being taken away from him during the bar fight.

The two victims told police that the bar fight started when Dominique Williams touched their male friend’s arm and King wasn’t happy about it, court records state. The male friend and King exchanged words and started fighting, and then Dominique Williams jumped on top of the male friend. The victims tried to intervene and pull Williams off their friend, the affidavit states. The two women grabbed each other’s hair during the altercation as well until other patrons intervened to break up the fight.

The two victims left the bar, stopped at White Castle and went to the residence, records state. There were children inside the residence at the time of the altercation. One of the victims said King stole her purse, which contained more than $500 in cash, court records state.

The suspects were identified as part of a photo lineup.