Trio of armed robbers strike overnight at least 3 businesses, Chicago police said

A trio of armed robbers struck overnight Tuesday at three businesses taking money from cash registers and employees, Chicago police said.

The first robbery happened about 9:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

Three male robbers entered a business with guns and demanded property from an employee while one of them grabbed money from a register. The armed robbers then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m., three robbers entered a business in the 1100 block of West 18th Street with handguns and demanded property from an employee and four customers. One of the armed robbers struck the employee in the head with the handgun before the robbers fled in a silver sedan, police said. The employee refused medical help.

Around 10:20 p.m., three robbers entered a business in the 2000 block of North Damen Avenue in the Bucktown neighborhood and demanded property from an employee while one of the robbers took proceeds from a register before fleeing the scene in a light-colored sedan, police said.

No one was in custody for the robberies, and detectives were investigating.