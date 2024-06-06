Trio accused of armed robberies targeting Southern California shops

A suspect was charged for his alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies targeting stores across Southern California.

The suspect was identified as Antonio Bland, 34, of North Hollywood, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bland reportedly worked together with two accomplices targeting businesses in Los Angeles and Orange counties during a two-week armed robbery spree.

The other suspects were identified as Ronnie Tucker, 22, from Long Beach, and Abigail Luckey, 48, from Los Angeles.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 14, the suspects allegedly robbed at least 11 businesses including nine 7-Eleven stores in North Hollywood, Burbank, Torrance, Van Nuys, Long Beach, Glendale and Pasadena, one smoke shop in Tustin and one donut shop in Los Angeles.

On Feb. 2, a man armed with a handgun entered a 7-Eleven store located at 3523 W. Burbank Blvd. and forced the store clerk to empty the cash register, police said. The suspect also stole the clerk’s wallet before fleeing the scene.

Abigail Luckey, 48, remains a fugitive. She is wanted for her alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies across L.A. and Orange counties. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The robbery suspects typically entered stores while masked and hooded while brandishing firearms. (U.S. Attorney’s Office)

On Feb. 8, two suspects entered a 7-Eleven located at 2000 N. Hollywood Way. Armed with a handgun, the suspects forced the clerk to open both cash registers and hand over his wallet. They emptied the registers before running out of the store, police said.

Investigators were able to identify the getaway car used in the robberies and, with the help of a police helicopter, located the vehicle on Feb. 13.

On Feb. 14, the trio attempted to rob a doughnut shop in Downey.

Upon entering, they yelled, “Open the cash register!” The cashier spotted them and immediately ran toward the back kitchen area. The suspects jumped the counter and chased after him.

The cashier went to grab a firearm and fired at least one shot which struck the wall of the building, authorities said. The suspects ran out of the store after hearing the shots.

Burbank police officers witnessed the attempted robbery and, shortly afterward, pulled the suspects over in West L.A.

During the arrest, all three suspects were “wearing the same distinct clothing and were in possession of the same handgun used in the prior robberies,” authorities said.

The robberies typically happened late at night and usually involved the suspects wearing hoodies and face masks.

“We’ve seen too much violent gun crime in our community and it has to stop,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “Our Operation Safe Cities initiative is intended to do just that. Violent criminals should take heed that federal and local partners are collaborating more than ever to ensure that there are consequences for those who engage in gun crime.”

In May, Bland was charged with one count of attempted interference with commerce by robbery and was ordered jailed without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 10.

Complaints were filed against the other two suspects:

Tucker is expected to be transferred to federal custody

Luckey was released on bond but has failed to appear in court and is considered a fugitive

If convicted on all charges, the suspects could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI and the Burbank Police Department are investigating the case with assistance from the Tustin, Torrance, Long Beach, Glendale, Pasadena, Los Angeles, and Downey police departments.

Anyone who knows Luckey’s whereabouts or has additional information can call Burbank Police at 818-238-3000.

