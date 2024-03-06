Trinity Lutheran School administrator receives award

Mar. 6—Trinity Lutheran School Principal Laura White received the 2024 Distinguished Lutheran Elementary Administrator Award from the Lutheran Education Association.

White's career as an administrator at Lutheran schools spans 33 years.

"The greatest challenge I face as a Lutheran School administrator is not having enough hours in my day to accomplish everything that needs to be accomplished. Even with good time management, delegating and teamwork there always seems to be more to do at the end of the day," she said.

In a nomination application, White was described as being an encouraging, relationship-focused administrator and servant leader, according to a press release. She was also noted for her communication skills, calming demeanor and ability to resolve issues, make hard decisions and change tactics when needed to provide families with a strong, Lutheran-based education.

One of the activities she enjoys in her line of work is taking families on school tours.

"During the tour, I am able to highlight our incredible teachers, share the activities and experiences that Trinity has to offer and to open the conversation about a church home," she said in the release. "I am able to connect with the family on a personal level and begin a warm relationship."

Conflict resolution is another part of the job where White finds an opportunity to connect.

"... whether this is students or parents I feel they walk away with a feeling of peace. It's a joy to invite Christ to be part of these conversation[s] through prayer."

White holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University, previously located in Oregon.