Trinity County struggles with flooding, washed out roads

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Weeks after initial storms and Trinity County is still dealing with the aftermath of nearly 24 inches of rain in two days.

“Devastation I mean it just…It’s hard to sit back and look at 40 years of memories and stuff going up and being wasted,” Richard Morris, Deer Run subdivision resident, said.

The Morris’ have lived in Trinity County’s Deer Run subdivision for 12 years. Now, they are having to re-do their entire house.

“Having to tear the sheetrock, all the floors, lost all the furniture had to throw it all away. All the personal belongs we had to throw it away. It’s tough,” Morris said.

Neal Smith, Trinity County Commissioner of Precinct 3 explained how subdivisions in low-lying areas got hit the worst.

“All my life and I’ve never seen this much water at one time,” Smith said.

Commissioner Smith shared how county crews and first responders are draining water, removing trees from the roads and working on clean-up.

“Trinity River over here in Trinity is probably the worst and of course, we have a lot of subdivisions up and down here and some of them have gone underwater and flooded the people out,” Smith said.

Crews have been doing everything they can for a third week now to get people back into their houses.

“It’s very devastating because we’re a small county and we don’t have a lot of money and so we’re using all the resources that we have in applying to the state to try to get some funds,” Smith said.

Residents are worried about more rain headed their way.

“You see right now it was down last night and last night the rain came back up and you could see how high it is right now. Tonight we’re supposed to have more severe weather which will bring it up even higher,” Morris said.

Trinity county officials said they’re now left praying for sunshine and their neighbors who have also been devastated by the recent storms.

