Trinity County issues local disaster declaration

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County declared a local state of disaster on Monday following severe damage caused by tornados and storms.

EF1 tornado confirmed in Trinity County, East Texas lieutenant and wife injured

Trinity County Judge Danny Martin signed the disaster declaration after determining that measures had to be taken to “alleviate the suffering of people and to protect and rehabilitate property,” according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

The local state of disaster is expected to last no more than seven days after Monday unless the Commissioners Court decides to continue it.

The county suffered severe damage because of tornadoes, continuous rain, flooding on county roads and damage to infrastructure on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.