TriMet sex offender on trial for 32 new crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jared Walter, the convicted sexual offender banned for life from TriMet, is now on trial in Multnomah County for allegedly recording multiple women using the bathroom at Portland Community College.

Walter, 37, was indicted last August months after the investigation began with the alleged theft of a backpack from a woman’s restroom.

PCC security saw Walter on security footage enter the bathroom and leave with the student’s backpack. Walter was located shortly thereafter and banned from all PCC campuses, authorities said.

Between April 26-30, 2023, Portland police learned a man was entering different women’s bathrooms across the city. Investigators connected Walter to those bathrooms and the recordings.

Convicted sex abuser Jared Walter is arraigned in Multnomah County court on sex abuse charges, Feb. 27, 2020. (KOIN)

Those incidents happened just two months after Walter was released from custody for different crimes. In September 2021, he was sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison after admitting to taking a picture of a woman inside a bar’s bathroom.

Walter has an extensive criminal history and is a registered sex offender. He is also the only person to be banned from riding TriMet.

