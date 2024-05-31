TriMet sex offender found guilty of videotaping women using restrooms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A repeat sexual offender was found guilty on 31 counts of invasion of privacy after recording a multitude of women using the bathroom at Portland Community College and local businesses.

Jared Walter, the convicted sexual offender banned for life from TriMet, will be sentenced in August.

Between April 26-30, 2023, Portland police learned a man was entering different women’s bathrooms across the city. Investigators connected Walter, 37, to those bathrooms and the recordings.

Those incidents happened just two months after Walter was released from custody for different crimes. In September 2021, he was sentenced to nearly 2 years in prison after admitting to taking a picture of a woman inside a bar’s bathroom.

