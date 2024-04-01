I tried Tesla's full self-driving mode. It nearly crashed my car.

Tesla importantly includes “supervised” in the name of its self-driving program.

Last week, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk announced all compatible Tesla vehicles will get a one-month free trial to its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) software, version 12.3. Called FSD for short, it allows drivers to navigate to a specific location on the internal GPS and then let the car do the driving — including lane changes, braking, turn signals and even complete left and right turns.

I downloaded the over-the-air software update for my 2021 Model 3 and tried FSD Monday. I also video recorded the event.

Tesla gave no warning, didn't break before near crash

Although most of the one-mile FSD drive in Vero Beach was smooth — and really cool to see the technology in action — I had to immediately intervene and take control when my Model 3 nearly rear-ended a pickup.

After the turn signal was automatically activated, my Tesla was correctly merging into a left turn lane. However, there wasn’t enough room between the median curb and the stopped pickup in the inside lane to proceed without a collision.

There was no warning, braking or sign of an automatic interception. I manually slammed on the brake, which disengaged FSD, to avoid a low-speed fender-bender with the pickup.

Once there was enough room, I manually drove into the turn lane and reengaged FSD.

Adam L. Neal, executive editor, TCPalm

The lesson to Tesla drivers everywhere is to try out FSD, but understand the importance of supervising the drive, just like you would do with cruise control or any other similar feature.

For non-Tesla drivers, be aware many Tesla drivers will experiment with FSD in April, which could look like atypical driving behavior.

Adam L. Neal is the executive editor and news director of TCPalm.com and Treasure Coast Newspapers, including the Indian River Press Journal, St. Lucie News Tribune and Stuart News. Connect with him on social media via @TCPalmAdamNeal.

