I tried store-brand hummus from Costco, Wegman's, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. I'd bike 40 minutes just to buy the winner again.

I tried hummus from four different grocery stores and ranked them from worst to best.

I thought Trader Joe's organic hummus had the least flavor and a mealy texture.

Wegmans' hummus topped with garlic and chickpeas was my favorite dip.

Hummus, a tasty dip or spread made from chickpeas, is available in almost every supermarket. Recently, I wondered which grocery store carries the tastiest version, so I bought hummus from Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Wegmans to find out.

I purchased the most basic version available and tasted each dip with carrots and pretzel chips. Here's how the hummus stacked up, from worst to best.

I started my comparison with Trader Joe’s organic hummus.

Out of all the brands I tried, Trader Joe's organic hummus was the lightest in color. Ted Berg

For the sake of this comparison, I chose Trader Joe's plain organic hummus over the Mediterranean-style and roasted-garlic options.

Out of all the hummus I tried, this one looked the driest and least vibrant in color.

I thought Trader Joe's organic hummus was just OK.

Trader Joe's organic hummus looked creamy, but I found it to be a little mealy. Ted Berg

The hummus wasn't unpleasant, but the texture was mealy rather than creamy. I thought there was too much cumin, and it needed a squeeze of lemon.

Overall, it was good, but the flavor wasn't all that exciting. I'd buy it again if I needed hummus and was at Trader Joe's, but I wouldn't go out of my way to get it.

The Kirkland Signature organic roasted-pine-nut hummus came with a delicious-looking topping.

The Kirkland Signature organic roasted-pine-nut hummus had red peppers, garlic, and herbs on top. Ted Berg

Costco sells packs of snack-sized Kirkland Signature hummus, but I selected the 34-ounce organic roasted-pine-nut variety for this comparison.

The tub of hummus was rimmed with a layer of oil and topped with pine nuts, herbs, garlic, and roasted peppers.

I liked the Kirkland Signature hummus but didn't think it would be a universal crowd-pleaser.

I didn't think the Kirkland Signature hummus looked that appealing when I mixed the toppings in. Ted Berg

Out of all the hummus brands I tried, this option tasted the most bland without mixing in the toppings. I also found it to be a bit grainy.

I thought mixing the toppings into the hummus made it look less appetizing, but the additional oil and prominent red peppers improved the flavor.

I enjoyed this hummus, but I could imagine it being divisive. For example, I already knew my kids wouldn't like it because of its red-pepper flavor.

I'd opt for a more traditional hummus if I were serving others.

The 365 original hummus from Whole Foods looked pretty basic.

The 365 original hummus had a nice color to it. Ted Berg

My local Whole Foods had a broad selection of hummus, including a handful of store-label 365 choices.

The 365 original hummus had a nice color, looked creamy, and came without toppings.

Put simply, the 365 hummus was great.

The 365 original hummus was tasty and creamy. Ted Berg

The 365 option was everything I could reasonably hope for in a grocery-store hummus. It was flavorful and had the earthiness of tahini, distinct notes of cumin, and a velvety texture.

This hummus was good enough to buy again. In fact, I won't even bother perusing Whole Foods' other options.

Wegmans' hummus came with a garlic-and-chickpea topping and looked creamy.

The simplest hummus I could find at Wegmans came with a roasted-garlic-and-chickpea topping. Ted Berg

The Wegmans I visited offered an overwhelming selection of store-brand hummus, including dill-pickle, bagel, and jalapeño-cilantro options.

Though all of the options looked delicious, I decided to stick to the simplest-looking hummus for the sake of this taste test.

The hummus from Wegmans was my winner.

I had so many good things to say about the hummus from Wegmans. Ted Berg

Wegmans' hummus was a cut above the competition from the first bite. Even before I mixed in the roasted-garlic-and-chickpea topping, this hummus stood out for its moist, creamy texture and bright, citrusy tang.

With the garlic mixed in, it was undoubtedly the best hummus I've ever found at a supermarket — and better than plenty of dips I've had at restaurants. I finished the container of Wegmans' hummus the same day I did this taste test.

My nearest Wegmans is a 40-minute bike ride away, but I'll make that trip for this hummus again.

