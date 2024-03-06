I tried store-brand hummus from Costco, Wegman's, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. I'd bike 40 minutes just to buy the winner again.
I tried hummus from four different grocery stores and ranked them from worst to best.
I thought Trader Joe's organic hummus had the least flavor and a mealy texture.
Wegmans' hummus topped with garlic and chickpeas was my favorite dip.
Hummus, a tasty dip or spread made from chickpeas, is available in almost every supermarket. Recently, I wondered which grocery store carries the tastiest version, so I bought hummus from Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's, and Wegmans to find out.
I purchased the most basic version available and tasted each dip with carrots and pretzel chips. Here's how the hummus stacked up, from worst to best.
I started my comparison with Trader Joe’s organic hummus.
For the sake of this comparison, I chose Trader Joe's plain organic hummus over the Mediterranean-style and roasted-garlic options.
Out of all the hummus I tried, this one looked the driest and least vibrant in color.
I thought Trader Joe's organic hummus was just OK.
The hummus wasn't unpleasant, but the texture was mealy rather than creamy. I thought there was too much cumin, and it needed a squeeze of lemon.
Overall, it was good, but the flavor wasn't all that exciting. I'd buy it again if I needed hummus and was at Trader Joe's, but I wouldn't go out of my way to get it.
The Kirkland Signature organic roasted-pine-nut hummus came with a delicious-looking topping.
Costco sells packs of snack-sized Kirkland Signature hummus, but I selected the 34-ounce organic roasted-pine-nut variety for this comparison.
The tub of hummus was rimmed with a layer of oil and topped with pine nuts, herbs, garlic, and roasted peppers.
I liked the Kirkland Signature hummus but didn't think it would be a universal crowd-pleaser.
Out of all the hummus brands I tried, this option tasted the most bland without mixing in the toppings. I also found it to be a bit grainy.
I thought mixing the toppings into the hummus made it look less appetizing, but the additional oil and prominent red peppers improved the flavor.
I enjoyed this hummus, but I could imagine it being divisive. For example, I already knew my kids wouldn't like it because of its red-pepper flavor.
I'd opt for a more traditional hummus if I were serving others.
The 365 original hummus from Whole Foods looked pretty basic.
My local Whole Foods had a broad selection of hummus, including a handful of store-label 365 choices.
The 365 original hummus had a nice color, looked creamy, and came without toppings.
Put simply, the 365 hummus was great.
The 365 option was everything I could reasonably hope for in a grocery-store hummus. It was flavorful and had the earthiness of tahini, distinct notes of cumin, and a velvety texture.
This hummus was good enough to buy again. In fact, I won't even bother perusing Whole Foods' other options.
Wegmans' hummus came with a garlic-and-chickpea topping and looked creamy.
The Wegmans I visited offered an overwhelming selection of store-brand hummus, including dill-pickle, bagel, and jalapeño-cilantro options.
Though all of the options looked delicious, I decided to stick to the simplest-looking hummus for the sake of this taste test.
The hummus from Wegmans was my winner.
Wegmans' hummus was a cut above the competition from the first bite. Even before I mixed in the roasted-garlic-and-chickpea topping, this hummus stood out for its moist, creamy texture and bright, citrusy tang.
With the garlic mixed in, it was undoubtedly the best hummus I've ever found at a supermarket — and better than plenty of dips I've had at restaurants. I finished the container of Wegmans' hummus the same day I did this taste test.
My nearest Wegmans is a 40-minute bike ride away, but I'll make that trip for this hummus again.
Read the original article on Business Insider