'He tried to run me over': 911 caller says theft preceded fatal Fayetteville shooting

A man who called 911 to report a Fayetteville shooting that turned fatal earlier this month told the dispatcher he fired shots when the individual he confronted in his yard tried to hit him with a vehicle.

"I shot at a guy," the caller, whose name was not released, said in the 2:09 p.m. call June 3. "He tried to run me over with a car, (he was) in the back of my yard stealing my pipes. I shot his tires out and shot at him."

Jasper Collins, 64, of Fayetteville, was found with gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Albany Street, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. He was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

According to the 911 caller, he locked his weapon in his vehicle after the shooting.

"Where's the suspect now?" the dispatcher asked.

"He's in his car. I think I hit him," the breathless caller stuttered.

Collins' killing marks the ninth homicide investigation for the Fayetteville Police Department this year. There were 21 homicide investigations reported in the city limits in the same time frame last year.

The Police Department said Tuesday the investigation is ongoing.

