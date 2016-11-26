I Tried to Power Three Electric Vehicles With Solar Panels

From Popular Mechanics

Toward the end of last year, I bought a solar array: 24 LG panels up on my roof paired with Enphase microinverters, transforming sunlight into 7.4 kilowatts of electricity. The company that installed them produced a fancy chart that showed my projected breakeven point, the moment when I'll have saved as much on my electric bill as I spent on the system. Saving on utilities is fine, but I had a more radical purpose in mind.

Modern electric cars are so good that they transformed the way I thought about solar. Those panels could be more than just a straightforward supplement to grid power. They could be a private gas station, a bottomless well of electrons to fuel my trips to the grocery store, to the kids' ballgames, to distant cities. Nobody gets ecstatic about saving ten cents per kilowatt-hour on the electric bill. But paying $0.00 per gallon, permanently, to drive anywhere you want? That would be supremely awesome. You'd want to sign up for that deal-if it exists.

View photos Photo credit: Peter Taylor More

The question, then, is simple: Can my modest solar array generate enough juice to cover all of my driving? To find out, I procured three electric cars of widely disparate prices and capabilities and spent a month logging mileage and kilowatt-hours. Your results would vary, of course, but the basic conclusions would hold whether you live in Dallas or Duluth, whether you drive a Model X or commute on a dangerously shoddy hoverboard. Let's take a look.

Subjects

To properly assess whether this gambit is both possible and practical, I need to sample a broad swath of the current EV spectrum, which is how my driveway has come to host a vehicular trio never before seen in a single cul-de-sac: (1) a GEM e4, (2) a Mitsubishi i-MiEV, and (3) a Tesla Model X P90D. The only trait they share is four wheels and a thirst for electrons.

The GEM is limited to 25 mph and allowed to drive only on roads with a posted speed limit of 35 mph or less. But in my dense suburban area, I can navigate to downtown via 25-mph side streets, a method that gets me almost anywhere I need to go. Driving the GEM is an elemental experience, with a fun factor all out of proportion to its 6.7 horsepower. People think it's cool. I know this because it has no doors and you're never going very fast. You can hear people say, "That thing is cool!"

To simulate winter months, when the Model X would outrun my panels' trickle, I use a public charger.

Further up the food chain is the Mitsubishi i-MiEV (eye-meev), the diminutive four-door that, at $22,995, holds the title of most affordable electric car in America. It's a funky little bargain, the i-MiEV. The rear-mounted 66-hp motor and rear-wheel drive make it something like a latter-day Baja Bug. I tear up my gravel driveway making power-slide exits out to the street. With a mere 62 miles of range, however, the i-MiEV probably wouldn't work as your only car.

But the Model X would. Tesla's ovoid people-mover has 250 miles of range and Supercharger stations around the country for fast highway fill-ups. It seats seven and can tow 5,000 pounds. Oh, and this one does zero to 60 in 3.8 seconds. The Model X is the closest thing yet to an electric car that's all things to all (well-heeled) people. But it's heavy, and sucks down a lot of juice when you're indulging in its 612 lb-ft of torque. My array will have to work hard to keep the Model X running.

Electric Driving Habits

On my busiest GEM day, I'm running into town and back home, coming up with excuses to run errands. Total mileage: 12 miles. As a low-speed vehicle, the GEM doesn't have EPA-rated specs, but based on its range and battery capacity, I can predict 128,412 miles that it uses about 18 kilowatt-hours of energy per 100 miles. Doing the math, a day's worth of solar power from my house could send the GEM on a 238-mile trip-which would take nine and a half hours, if the e4 could actually hold that much charge.