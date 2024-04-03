Have you tried Crumbl Cookies in Springfield yet? We have you covered

Name: Crumbl Cookies

Address: 3429 Freedom Drive

Phone: 217-718-6391

Website: crumblcookies.com

Credit/debit cards accepted: Yes

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Price range: $3.47-$4.90 per cookie, depending on the number purchased.

A variety of cookies and a doughnut are seen from Crumbl Cookies in March 2024, in Springfield.

My order: Six rotating cookie varieties are offered in this new-to-Springfield store each week, with the upcoming lineup announced Sundays on the website. I ordered the six that were available when I stopped by: milk chocolate chip, brownie batter, old fashioned doughnut, strawberry cake, cornbread and blue monster. When your order is ready, an employee brings it to you, opens the shiny pink box that holds your warm, freshly baked cookies and asks if the goods meet with your approval. It’s a pretty theatrical gimmick, as if you are being asked to okay the look of your new diamond necklace.

Likes: The cookies are big (4.25 inches in diameter) and very sweet (sweeter than your average homemade cookie). They seem to be slightly underbaked so that the interior on all of them is soft and chewy. A number of people sampled the cookies I bought, and our favorites were milk chocolate chip and brownie batter.

Dislikes: The cost is high for a cookie, but each is enough for at least two people. In fact, the store sells an X-shaped cookie cutter that slices each cookie into quarters.

What would I order next time? Depending on the varieties offered, I’m sure I could find at least one (probably six) that I would like.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Crumbl Cookies: What to expect from the Springfield, Illinois location