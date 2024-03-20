I tried Apple’s powerful and portable M3 MacBook Air, and it’s a massive upgrade

Looking at Apple’s latest refresh of its MacBook Air lineup and wondering what’s changed? I don’t blame you, it’s not like there’s the brand-new design or new colours we all saw in 2022.

While identical to its predecessor, Apple boosted up its most popular and portable laptop with its newest processors. If you’re looking for the topline takeaway here, I’d now say the M3 MacBook Air is the default entry-level Mac for most of us, and it’s one hell of a capable machine.

Here’s the TLDR at a glance: Apple improved the configuration of the M2’s SSD (so you’re now getting a much faster SSD on the 256GB M3 base model) and added readiness for faster wifi 6E speeds, dual monitor support (albeit with the caveat that this works only when you close the laptop lid, and performance takes a hit) and there's still all the typical appeal of the Air including its silent fanless design, speedy performance and huge 18-hour battery life.

Yes, this is the definition of a “spec bump”, but Apple also dropped the price (the 13-inch is £50 less than the M2 was at launch, and the 15-inch is £100 cheaper) so it’s about the easiest recommendation I can make for those after a supercharged Mac that won’t overwhelm a laptop backpack.

How often are you meant to upgrade your laptop anyway? I’ve seen a few different time ranges bandied about. Industry experts seem to coalesce around the idea that consumers should level up every three to five years.

Depending on your computer, I’d extend that a bit too. It may have been slowing towards the end of its service, but I got five-and-a-half years out of my previous ageing 2017 MacBook Air that I used for work. And that didn’t even have the power of Apple’s M-series chips. These machines can go and go if you treat them well.

Why the spiel about upgrade cycles? Well, is your laptop not yet four years old and still works well? Stop thinking about buying a new one. If there's anyone still reading this who has a recent notebook that does the job, or an M1 or M2 MacBook Air, you don’t need this.

If you’ve got an Intel Mac from around 2018 or 2019 or a PC that isn’t delivering either the power or battery life you require, though, you’re in for a bit of a revelation. The efficiency on offer from the new M3 MacBook isn’t just noticeable, it’s incredible.

M3 MacBook Air design and portability

As the name suggests, Apple’s chunkier “Pro” laptops are for professionals. Or at least, for those who need all the ports and don’t mind the extra weight. The Air, then, is for those on the move. It either weighs 1.24kg for the 13.6-inch display or 1.51kg for the 15.3-inch version.

In my weeks of using my lovely “Starlight” review unit, I can confirm it’s not going to weigh you down. On several days using this, I’ve had both this and my M1 MacBook Air work laptop in the same bag. It’s shocked me that even this unlikely “double laptop” situation doesn’t feel too heavy.

Simon Cocks

Of course, this weight is comparable to many other affordable laptops. But you’re generally not going to find this kind of battery life and power in laptops this light. Beyond the portability factor, you’ll be seeing many similarities with the M2 MacBook Air that you may have already seen in the Apple Store. It doesn’t have the wedge-shaped design last seen in the M1 model, instead having a svelte and straightforward exterior. You’re also not exactly lacking ports here too, with two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, to go with MagSafe charging.

You’re getting the same colour options that you did with the M2 Air. Apple has now made the “Midnight” finish a little better at rejecting fingerprints, even if it’s still the variant most likely to pick up marks. There’s an excellent keyboard with perfect travel to the keys and a full-sized function row. The screen here is a smidge than on the old 13-inch MacBook Airs, with the 1080p webcam living in a small notch like it does on an iPhone 14.

I could go on and on about the display, but let’s say that if you’re buying this for streaming and gaming, it doesn't disappoint. It’s crisp, vibrant and bright with rich colours. I’ve used it for everything I’ve been watching in the last week, whether that’s episodes of The Bad Batch, Masters of the Air, Shogun or random YouTube videos. It’s excellent no matter what I toss its way. Deep in the Apple ecosystem? Don’t forget about the added benefits of your AirPods Pro – this laptop plus personalised spatial audio is a dream for TV and movie fans.

Simon Cocks

M3 MacBook Air software experience

If you’re well-versed in the world of Apple, you’re not going to need an explainer on how capable macOS is. But you may be new to Apple laptops or only used to the software experience from iPhones or iPads. The best way I can think to describe macOS is that it’s made to be intuitive and user-friendly on the surface. However, it's also sneakily capable for productivity workflows for those keen to dig into shortcuts and tips.

There’s an element of “it just works” when you’re using macOS Sonoma. It's full of neat interoperability features. That's true whether I'm praising seamless copying and pasting between Apple devices, syncing notes and reminders, using iPads as second displays, or moving files around using iCloud Drive and AirDrop. There are numerous built-in niceties courtesy of Apple’s walled garden that all make it possible for you to do your work more quickly.

Simon Cocks

M3 MacBook Air battery life and power

Ever since the launch of Apple’s M-series chips, the MacBook Air has been a battery life beast. This one’s no exception. It’s worth having a serious think about what that 18-hour life means to you too. It’s unlikely you’re going to use it all up in one go. When this arrived (in its undeniably sleek packaging), I didn’t bother recharging it and didn’t need to until two days later. It’s refreshing that I don’t have to worry about it. I also got the setup all done in around 10 minutes and synced up a huge iCloud photos library full of over 30,000 photos and videos.

One of the reasons why the battery is such a huge selling point here is due to the efficiency that the M3 chip offers. You can get a lot done on this Mac, and it doesn't struggle when it’s running on its battery. That includes loads of gaming, video editing, AI-powered photo editing, or gathering up well over 50 browser tabs for research. For most of us, this laptop isn't just “enough”, it’s potential overkill. And it works this hard without needing a connection to mains power or a fan, something not too many rival PCs can claim.

There are, however, going to be people who need more than this. I think you’ll know if that’s you. For example, if you’re looking at this laptop and already worrying about the lack of HDMI or SD card port? Or know that you’ll need the fan to cool down the laptop while rendering large 3D animation, design applications or big 4K video exports? Yeah, I reckon you already know that you need a MacBook Pro. But, if you’ve realised that you only need a computer for emails and calendar events, video calls, managing photos and videos, or streaming, you may be better off with an iPad or a more basic tablet. These are surprisingly capable in 2024.

Simon Cocks

M3 MacBook Air verdict

Do you own an Intel Mac from before the Apple silicon transition or an ageing PC? Or do you want to make your first steps into the Mac laptop world? I’ve got no issue with calling this M3 MacBook Air a massive upgrade on what you’re used to. It’s faster, delivers loads more battery life, has a brilliant screen and keyboard and is an all-around portable powerhouse.

I wouldn’t tell those of you with an M1 or M2 Air to rush out for the upgrade. But if you’re deciding between the models, there’s good reason to go for the new M3 over those older laptops. Sure, I love the M1 Air for its classic wedge design. But there’s no denying that the newer look is better for the webcam, keyboard, and display. That's before mentioning the benefit of an extra USB-C port available while charging.

While the differences between the M2 and M3 are minor, some users are going to appreciate the ability to power up to two 5K monitors with the lid closed. That’s something that’s not even made it to the Pros yet, although support is coming. The M3 also gives better SSD speeds on the 256GB model and the potential for faster wifi. As it’s the newest one, it’ll also get software support for longer.

This is the kind of upgrade that isn’t splashy or surprising. The unchanged design and similar specs are proof of that. Yet I’d now call the latest MacBook Air refined and optimised, and that’s something any of us can appreciate.

It’s a difficult product to review because it was already great and is now even better. There’s not much more to say. Want the best portable laptop for productivity, creativity and entertainment? Start by looking at the M3 MacBook Air.

M3 MacBook Air – other products to consider

I’d say the main other options to consider around this price are the older M-series MacBook Airs since 2020. Both the M1 MacBook Air (launched in 2020) and the M2 MacBook Air (from 2022) are tremendous options, and they’re now at lower prices.

The M1 is now discontinued by Apple, so you should be able to snap it up for under £800. It’s a brilliant laptop that we use every day for all our research and writing work. And, as you can see from this review, while the new M3 is a refinement of the M2, there aren’t huge differences between these computers.

Alternatively, you may now not need a laptop as much as you think. Reckon all you need is something for emails, video calls, streaming movies and reading? I’d recommend focusing on a tablet first before considering a laptop.

It’s possible to grab a portable on-the-go setup of both the 2022 M1 iPad Air (£599) and its Magic Keyboard cover (£289) for a combined price that’s under £900.

Keen to stick with Windows? I’d look at the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. It also comes in a 13.5-inch or a 15-inch size, several different colour options and configurations, and has a thin and light design with a good keyboard and a bright display.

