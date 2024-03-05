Tricia Cotham switched parties last year in the NC House. Now these candidates are coming after her

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tricia Cotham grabbed as many headlines as any state representative over the past year, and now she’s about to find out who she is competing against for her seat in the General Assembly.

Cotham made a startling move in April to change parties from Democrat to Republican. She represents District 112 in eastern Mecklenburg County and has been in office since 2008.

A newly drawn district — 105 — now including the Matthews and Mint Hill areas is now up for grabs, with Cotham unopposed for the Republican nomination.

She made the change after accusing the Democratic Party of bullying and receiving criticism for using the prayer hands and American flag emojis on her social media and vehicle.

The North Carolina Democratic Party called the move a “betrayal,” and “deceit of the highest order.”

The controversy came as Cotham’s mother, Pat Cotham, continued her tenure as a Democratic Mecklenburg County Commissioner.

While Cotham is moving on to the general election, Tuesday’s primary features three Democrats vying to take her out. She has served the area of Mecklenburg County for most of the last 16 years, being elected four times since 2008; she was unopposed in four of the general elections and did not run in 2018 and 2020.

Last election in 2022, she received 59 percent of the votes against Republican Terry Long. In the primaries, she only landed 47 percent against three competitors.

The area was the target of a different spotlight recently. During the Feb. 26 Matthews Board of Commissioners meeting, several remote public speakers are believed to have used artificial intelligence to produce hate-filled speeches. The “Zoom-bombing” also brought up whether such messages should be allowed to be heard in full.

Here is a breakdown of this year’s Democratic candidates, and their message to Cotham:

Yolanda Holmes

Holmes ran against Cotham in the 2022 primary, coming in second with 31 percent of the vote.

“As a 19-year Mecklenburg County resident living in the Mint Hill-Mathews area, with over 30 years of leadership experience in various capacities.”

On Cotham: “In 2022, I ran a strong grassroots, trustworthy campaign against Tricia Cotham in a very short amount of time that landed us at #2 of 4 on the ballot. Today, the Democratic Party and many constituents are experiencing the results of that disheartening voter decision.”

On Zoom-bombing: “I do not support or condone any language or action that is racist, anti-Semitic, homo- or transphobic, nor do I condone hate speech or rhetoric that marginalizes a population or any group of people the way to move North Carolina forward is together.”

Terry Landsell

Landsell is an advocate for bicycle-friendly transportation and the environment. He serves on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Planning Commission and is executive director of BikeWalkNC, which promotes non-motorized transportation choices for residents of and visitors to NC.

Nicole Sidman

Sidman served as campaign manager for Christy Clark when she successfully ran for the N.C. House in 2018.

Since 2021, she has worked at Temple Beth El, first as a Social Justice Outreach Coordinator and currently serving as the Director of Congregational Life.

On Cotham : “So when our own Representative, Tricia Cotham, betrayed voters’ trust by switching parties and providing the deciding vote for Republicans to gut our reproductive freedom, I couldn’t sit on the sidelines. That’s why I’m running for the North Carolina State House.”

On Zoom-bombing: “I couldn’t sit there and condone what was being said. During the third speaker, I walked out in protest. My heart is with any young Jewish or LGBTQ kids who heard that kind of abuse for the first time. I stand with you and I hope to work together with you so we can all live in a world without this kind of hate. Tonight’s meeting showed me how much work we still have to do to be repairers of the breach. We must always speak up and speak out to protect public places from hate. No person should be discouraged from participating in a town meeting – one of the most fundamental building blocks of American democracy – out of fear of being verbally abused.”

The Matthews Town Board is holding a special meeting on Tuesday to address the public comments.

