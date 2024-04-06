Tricia Berg announces run for Grand Forks City Council position

Apr. 5—GRAND FORKS — Tricia Berg has announced she will run for a seat on the Grand Forks City Council, saying she plans to "bring a fresh perspective and a commitment to community engagement" to city government.

Berg made the announcement in a release sent to the Herald. She will be running to represent Ward 3.

Her candidate biography says she has ties to the community through her career and volunteerism and is "ready to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities facing the city."

She has dual bachelor's degrees from UND and a background in social work. She is employed at Grand Forks County Human Service Zone.

She has worked with nonprofit organizations, including the United Way board of directors, the advisory committee of the Women's Fund and the Greater Grand Forks Young Professionals board of directors.

Her release said Berg understands "the importance of workforce development on the economic vitality within the region" and that she "brings a well-rounded perspective to tackling the economic and social challenges our city faces."

Ward 3 essentially exists within the city's core, including downtown and neighborhoods east and west of South Washington Street, to roughly 17th Avenue South (on the east) and 28th Avenue South (on the west).

"As a dedicated community leader in Grand Forks, my experience working with diverse populations has given me a deep understanding of the complexities facing our community," said Berg. "My tenure as a licensed master social worker has not only equipped me with the skills to advocate for those in need but also highlighted the importance of building resilient communities through effective public policy."